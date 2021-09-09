$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.76. Energizer posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

