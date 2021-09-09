$0.88 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $10,360,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,193,000 after purchasing an additional 177,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $49.29. 5,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,235. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

