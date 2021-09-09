$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

YUM stock opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.74. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

