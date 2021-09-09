$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 419,700.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,490,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 867,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,440. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

