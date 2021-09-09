$1.94 EPS Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.98. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $8.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.77. 33,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. State Street has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $94.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 228.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

