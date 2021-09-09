$109.80 Million in Sales Expected for Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce $109.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.60 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $95.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $376.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%.

CNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Century Casinos stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. 386,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $412.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

In other news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.