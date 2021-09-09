11,656 Shares in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,656 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Software in the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $847.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,795. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

