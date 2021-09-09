122,818 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Acquired by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 122,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Premier by 650.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 66.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

