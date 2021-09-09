14,400 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,062,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 27,292 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.19.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

