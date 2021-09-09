1,640 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARW opened at $115.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.