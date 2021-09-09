$172.62 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will announce $172.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $193.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

HLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

