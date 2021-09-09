$2.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings of $2.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $299.73 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

