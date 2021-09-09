$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,164 shares of company stock worth $9,646,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 731.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $124.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.