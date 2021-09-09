$2.64 EPS Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will report earnings of $2.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.70. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

