$2.78 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Target posted earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 29.3% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 86.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $246.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.09. Target has a fifty-two week low of $144.76 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

