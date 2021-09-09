2,125 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $188.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

