25,524 Shares in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,962 in the last three months.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

