2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.06. 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 2,520 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

