$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post $3.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.11 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

STX stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,508. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after purchasing an additional 94,689 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

