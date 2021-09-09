3,276 Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Purchased by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $97.74. 9,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,094. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

