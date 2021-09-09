$34.57 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce $34.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.11 billion to $35.16 billion. JD.com reported sales of $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $149.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.35 billion to $151.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $182.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.19 billion to $188.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. CLSA cut their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market cap of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.