3,680 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.13. 276,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.70. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $59.79.

