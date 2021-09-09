4,206 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

