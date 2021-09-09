$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $5.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.60 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.79 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCYC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 241,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

