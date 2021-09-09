54,800 Shares in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 10.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 358.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 101,912 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 6.6% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,010,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athira Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

