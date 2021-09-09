5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Trading Up 13.8%

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) shares shot up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.29. 151,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 243,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNP. Laurentian dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, 5N Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$256.85 million and a PE ratio of 73.26.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

