$60.95 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to post sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $62.24 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $47.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $238.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.53, for a total transaction of $307,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,634.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

