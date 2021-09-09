$7.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $7.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.91 billion and the highest is $7.11 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.72. 183,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076,863. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

