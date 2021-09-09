7,819 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 99,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.