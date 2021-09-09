8,425 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 184,808 shares of company stock worth $11,401,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 90.93% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

