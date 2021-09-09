$887.73 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post $887.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $895.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $874.20 million. TopBuild reported sales of $697.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

BLD stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.71. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.