8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) One Day Volume Hits $652,854.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $810,375.50 and approximately $652,854.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.