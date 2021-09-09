$9.93 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post sales of $9.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.45 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $2.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $52.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $65.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $92.02 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $124.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GP. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $4,878,000. Natixis purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. 64,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,574. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $280.97 million and a P/E ratio of -29.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.