$90.16 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to report sales of $90.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $330.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.26 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $137.84.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.