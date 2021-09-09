$94.30 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post $94.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.50 million and the lowest is $94.10 million. Everbridge reported sales of $71.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $363.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.80 million to $363.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $452.70 million, with estimates ranging from $447.53 million to $456.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

EVBG traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $160.32. 173,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,039. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $343,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,748 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

