960,200 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 960,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

PGRE opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

