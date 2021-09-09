ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABB is well poised to benefit from its state-of-the-art digital offering — ABB Ability — technological expertise and strong market presence in the long run. Organic growth investments and focus on cost-control measures might improve its competency. The company is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. It remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments and share buybacks. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the stock is overvalued compared with the industry. The company has been dealing with high costs and expenses. High capital expenditures might also affect its profitability in the quarters ahead. Risks related to international exposure might impede its performance. Its earnings estimates have been raised for both 2021 and 2022 in the past 60 days.”

Get ABB alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on ABB and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.74.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.