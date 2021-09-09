Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 3.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 145.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,875 shares of company stock worth $24,995,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

