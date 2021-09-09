ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ABM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.55. 2,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.