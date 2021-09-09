ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:ABM traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.55. 2,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54.
In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ABM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
