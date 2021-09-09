Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45-5.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.800 EPS.
Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.63. 372,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,650. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.
In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
