Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45-5.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.800 EPS.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.63. 372,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,650. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.