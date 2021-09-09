Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.07. 8,608,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,149. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.