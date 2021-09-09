Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.450-$5.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.45-5.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.11.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $43.40 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.