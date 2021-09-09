Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price target on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,435. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $344.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.