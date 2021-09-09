Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 4.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.61.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $341.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,195. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $344.43. The company has a market capitalization of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

