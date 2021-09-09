Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Lowered by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.8% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.61.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $341.57. 24,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,195. The company has a market cap of $216.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $344.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.99 and a 200 day moving average of $293.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

