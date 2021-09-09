Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acerinox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.75.

ANIOY stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 1.71. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

