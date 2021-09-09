ACoconut Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $620,959.14 and $79,082.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00050973 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

