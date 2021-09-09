adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €318.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €320.59 ($377.16).

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ADS stock traded down €4.00 ($4.71) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €296.90 ($349.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,351 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €311.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €293.50. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

