adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADDYY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $175.90 on Thursday. adidas has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

