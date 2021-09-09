Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMIGY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on shares of Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

AMIGY traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $46.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0939 per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

